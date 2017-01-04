KIII
Adopt Gina on Paws for Pets

Adopt from PAAC today!

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:36 AM. CST January 04, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt Gina from PAAC- People Assisting Animal Control on Paws for Pets with Kristin Diaz.

Contact PAAC in order to arrange an adoption. http://ccpaac.org/


