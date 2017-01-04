Close Adopt Gina on Paws for Pets Adopt from PAAC today! Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:36 AM. CST January 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt Gina from PAAC- People Assisting Animal Control on Paws for Pets with Kristin Diaz.Contact PAAC in order to arrange an adoption. http://ccpaac.org/ CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Corpus Christi Police Department to receive new K-9 unit Jan. 4, 2017, 6:43 p.m. Local veteran receives help repairing home Jan. 4, 2017, 6:40 p.m. Local school districts consider makeup days Jan. 4, 2017, 11:14 a.m.
