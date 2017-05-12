KIII
Close

Adopt gingersnap on Paws for Pets

Adopt from The Cattery Cat Shelter.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 10:08 AM. CDT May 12, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt your next pet from The Cattery Cat Shelter today.

Check out Gingersnap on today's Paws for Pets.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories