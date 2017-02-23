KIII
Adopt Goober on Paws for Pets

Adopt from the Cattery Cat Shelter today!

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:42 AM. CST February 23, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt a pet from The Cattery Cat shelter.

On today's Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz introduces us to Goober.

http://www.thecatterycc.org/

