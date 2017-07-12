Close Adopt Gypsey from the GCHS on Paws for Pets Adopt from the Gulf Coast Humane Society today. Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:17 AM. CDT July 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt this kitten from the Gulf Coast Humane Society on Paws for Pets with Kristin Diaz. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS The spinning craze 3 arrested for fatal shooting Auto theft hits County Commissioner School lunch program New Blue Angels pilot Youth sports complex update Kingsville stabbing homicide suspect arrested Vancouver WinCo shoplifting video goes viral 2017 John Paul Barta Home Run Derby Lineup CHRISTUS Spohn presents scholarships More Stories Back to school shopping tops $500 per child for… Jul 12, 2017, 8:49 a.m. New details released in investigation of plane crash… Jul 12, 2017, 2:00 a.m. Adopt Gypsey from the GCHS on Paws for Pets Jul 12, 2017, 8:17 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs