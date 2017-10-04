Adopt Hope on Paws for Pets

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On this week's Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz visits The Cattery Cat Shelter in Corpus Christi. Today's featured pet is Hope. She is ready to go to a good home. Contact The Cattery if you're interested.

----------------------

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV