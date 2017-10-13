Adopt Izzy on Paws for Pets

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Adopt this week from the Gulf Coast Humane Society on Paws for Pets.

Today's featured animal is Izzy, a sweet, active puppy dog that is ready to be adopted today!

If you're interested in learning more, contact GCHS.

