Close Adopt Jeremiah from the Gulf Coast Humane Society Adopt from the Gulf Coast Humane society today! KIII 3:48 AM. CDT June 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII) - Adopt from the Gulf Coast Humane society today! © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Witness recounts fatal motorcycle crash Fire at Padre Island home Driver killed in rollover identified Detectives investigate fatal motorcycle accident Island Report - Packery Channel Pro's & Con's Man killed in rollover crash Man shot in Annaville incident Police Protection Act signed by governor Motorcyclist Remembered by Friends Downtown re-branding More Stories Girl shot in foot during early morning shooting Jun 16, 2017, 4:36 a.m. Adopt Jeremiah from the Gulf Coast Humane Society Jun 16, 2017, 3:48 a.m. 2 Teens transported to hospital via Halo Flight… Jun 16, 2017, 2:25 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs