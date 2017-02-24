Close Adopt Jimmy on Paws for Pets Adopt from The Cattery Cat Shelter today. Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:10 AM. CST February 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt your next pet on Paws for Pets with Kristin Diaz.This week, the Cattery Cat Shelter is hoping you will come and adopt Jimmy. http://www.thecatterycc.org/ (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Kiii-TV Cirque du Soleil ticket giveaway contest! Feb 24, 2017, 10:47 a.m. City Manager visits Middle School Students Feb 24, 2017, 10:44 a.m. Find out what you can do this weekend with #SeeCC Feb 24, 2017, 8:24 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs