Adopt Joe on today's Paws for Pets

Adopt from Peewee's Pet Adoption today!

Kristin Diaz, KIII 7:51 AM. CDT September 27, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On today's Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz visits Peewee's Pet Adoption.

Meet Joe! He is a sweet three legged pup and is ready to go home with you. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.

Contact Peewee's today.

