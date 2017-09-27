Close Adopt Joe on today's Paws for Pets Adopt from Peewee's Pet Adoption today! Kristin Diaz, KIII 7:51 AM. CDT September 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On today's Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz visits Peewee's Pet Adoption.Meet Joe! He is a sweet three legged pup and is ready to go home with you. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.Contact Peewee's today. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Motorcyclist killed in Highway 181 crash Last day to sign up for D-SNAP Arrest made in Leopard shooting Whataburger manager claims she was ordered to hire only white people What we learned NFL Week 3: Protests in spotlight City Council approves street repair plan One Month Since Hurricane Harvey Two high water rescues in South Texas, more than 100 rescued NFL players respond to Pres. Trump's comments Blitz Rankings Week 5 More Stories Adopt Joe on today's Paws for Pets Sep 27, 2017, 7:51 a.m. Wednesday Forecast: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers Jul 18, 2016, 1:25 p.m. How to cut the cord and get free TV Sep 26, 2017, 9:37 a.m.
