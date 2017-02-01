KIII
Adopt Jumanji on Paws for Pets

Adopt from PAAC today.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:18 AM. CST February 01, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Kristin Diaz introduces us to Jumanji, a kitten looking to be adopted from PAAC, People Assisting Animal Control. 

Contact them today.http://ccpaac.org/

(© 2017 KIII)


