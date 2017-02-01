Close Adopt Jumanji on Paws for Pets Adopt from PAAC today. Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:18 AM. CST February 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Kristin Diaz introduces us to Jumanji, a kitten looking to be adopted from PAAC, People Assisting Animal Control. Contact them today.http://ccpaac.org/ (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Detectives investigating early morning shooting Feb. 1, 2017, 8:52 a.m. NAACP Commemorates Black History Month with two RTA… Feb. 1, 2017, 8:48 a.m. Three Star Student of the Week February 1, 2017 Feb. 1, 2017, 8:21 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs