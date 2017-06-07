Adopt Lilly from the GCHS

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Meet Lilly!

She is a playful, affectionate Pit Bull and is a member of the Gulf Coast Humane Society's "Ador-a-Bull" Adopt-a-Bulls Program! This means that she is available for a two week TRIAL FOSTER PERIOD to make sure that she is the perfect match for your home!

Lilly has been at the Gulf Coast Humane Society since 2012. It is definitely time for this sweet girl to find her forever home! Check out her Ador-a-Bull Adopt-a-Bulls profile here: http://www.gchscc.org/lilly

© 2017 KIII-TV