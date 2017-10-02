KIII
Adopt Little John on Paws for Pets

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:09 AM. CDT October 02, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Meet today's Paws for Pets featured animal, Little John! 

He is a 4 month old energetic kitten from The Cattery Cat Shelter in Corpus Christi. 

If you are interested in adopting him, please contact the shelter.

Click here for the website to The Cattery Cat Shelter.

