KIII
Close

Adopt Lovebug on Paws for Pets

Adopt from the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 9:39 AM. CST January 24, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Kristin Diaz introduces us to Lovebug, a kitten that is available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society on Paws for Pets.

http://www.gchscc.org/

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories