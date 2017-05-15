Close Adopt Mav on Paws for Pets Find the perfect dog or cat at Peewee's Pet Adoption today! Kristin Diaz, KIII 7:53 AM. CDT May 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt your next pet from Peewee's Pet Adoption. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Single vehcile crash leaves man in critical condition DPS investigates fatal accident in Bee County Owner's dog adopted to another family Hearing for Joseph Tejeda #1 Moody Takes Area Round Opener vs. Valley View Man accused of hitting Andy Heines in court Breanna Wood's Mother has a heavy heart this Mother's day Search for driver in fatal hit and run Car show benefits students Harbor Bridge closed for 2 hours after accident More Stories Miracle Month of May benefiting Driscoll Children's Hospital Apr 28, 2017, 3:12 p.m. Detectives Searching For Driver Involved In Fatal And Run May 15, 2017, 3:00 a.m. Sailors on board USS Carl Vinson send Mother's Day wishes May 15, 2017, 8:08 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs