KIII
Close

Adopt Miracle today on Paws for Pets

Adopt from Peewee's Pet Adoption today.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 7:23 AM. CDT September 26, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Adopt today's featured pet of the day, Miracle.

She is a brown puppy dog from Peewee's Pet Adoption in Corpus Christi. 

Contact Peewee's if you're interested in taking her home!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories