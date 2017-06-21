KIII
Adopt Miss Betty Davis on Paws for Pets

Adopt from Peewee's Pet Adoption today!

Kristin Diaz, KIII 10:06 AM. CDT June 21, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt from Peewee's Pet Adoption on today's Paws for Pets with Kristin Diaz.

