Adopt Nepolita on this week's Paws for Pets

On this week's Paws for Pets we visit Nepolita at the Cattery Cat-Shelter.

She is sweet, and loves cuddles, would be great with other animals as well as children. The Cattery works to help find cats like Nepolita a good home and out of over-crowded facilities..

If your interested in adopting Nepolita, contact The Cattery.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV