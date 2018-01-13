KIII
Adopt Nepolita on this week's Paws for Pets

Help adopt Nepolita today from the Cattery cat-shelter.

Olivia Santos, KIII 7:32 AM. CST January 13, 2018

On this week's Paws for Pets we visit Nepolita at the Cattery Cat-Shelter.

She is sweet, and loves cuddles, would be great with other animals as well as children. The Cattery works to help find cats like Nepolita a good home and out of over-crowded facilities..

If your interested in adopting Nepolita, contact The Cattery.  

