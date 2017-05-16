Close Adopt Olaf on Paws for Pets Adopt from Peewee's Pet Adoption today. Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:04 AM. CDT May 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt your next pet from Peewee's Pet Adoption on today's Paws for Pets. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman killed in hit & run crash Refugio County sheriff's deputies discover 600 lbs. of marijuana Mother's day wishes from U.S.S. Carl Vinson Local impact of cyber attack Special Report - historic Live Oak County bridge Single vehcile crash leaves man in critical condition DPS investigates fatal accident in Bee County Cornyn moving to the FBI would affect Texas politics Little girl mistakes prom-bound teen for a princess Texas Senate discussing texting and driving bill More Stories Miracle Month of May benefiting Driscoll Children's Hospital Apr 28, 2017, 3:12 p.m. Adopt Olaf on Paws for Pets May 16, 2017, 8:04 a.m. Autonation Saltwater Round Up Fishing Tournament… May 16, 2017, 8:02 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs