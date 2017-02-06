Close Adopt Parker on Paws for Pets Adopt from Peewee's Pet adoption today. Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:11 AM. CST February 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt Parker from Peewee's Pet Adoption on Paws for Pets today.Contact the shelter in order to arrange an adoption. http://www.peeweespets.com/ (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Dr. Is In: Heart Health Feb. 6, 2017, 8:22 a.m. Adopt Parker on Paws for Pets Feb. 6, 2017, 8:11 a.m. Tom Brady's ill mom makes it to Super Bowl LI Feb. 6, 2017, 7:56 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs