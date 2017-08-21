Adopt Sean on Paws for Pets

CORPUS CHRIST (KIII 3 NEWS) - This week on Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz visits, PAAC- People Assisitng Animal Control. They are an animal rescue group and not a shelter. They do offer animal services at a low cost to the public through their clinic located at Holly and Ayers.

If you are interested in adopting Sean, a kitten already fully neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, contact PAAC today.

