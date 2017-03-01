Close Adopt Semi on Paws for Pets Adopt from the Gulf Coast Humane Society today! Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:04 AM. CST March 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt a dog named Semi from the Gulf Coast Humane Society on Paws for Pets with Kristin Diaz.If you are interested in adopting an animlal contact your local shelter today. http://www.gchscc.org/ (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Adopt Semi on Paws for Pets Mar. 1, 2017, 8:04 a.m. The Three Star Student for March 1, 2017 is Reece Richardson Mar. 1, 2017, 7:57 a.m. Local church offering Drive Thru Ashes for Ash Wednesday Mar. 1, 2017, 7:43 a.m.
