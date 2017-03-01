Adopt Semi on Paws for Pets

KIII
Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:04 AM. CST March 01, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt a dog named Semi from the Gulf Coast Humane Society on Paws for Pets with Kristin Diaz.

If you are interested in adopting an animlal contact your local shelter today.


http://www.gchscc.org/

