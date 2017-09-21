Adopt Shirley on Paws for Pets

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Adopt your next pet from PAAC on Paws for Pets.

Shirley is a cute and fluffy orange Tabby kitty cat that is currently being fostered but will be fully vetted by the time she finds her forever home.

Contact PAAC today if you're interested in adopting an animal.

----------------

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV