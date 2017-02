CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - In today's Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz introduces us to Spock, a Bull Terrier mix, looking for a loving home.

He is available for adoption from The Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Contact them today if you are interested in taking him home.



http://www.gchscc.org/

(© 2017 KIII)