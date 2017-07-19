Close Adopt Star on Paws for Pets Adopt her today from the Cattery Cat Shelter. Kristin Diaz, KIII 7:55 AM. CDT July 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt a pet from the Cattery Cat Shelter today! © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Victim of Corban Drive shooting identified Seniors flock to get National Park Pass senior pass A look at Andre Jackson, suspect in murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores Multi-million dollar verdict handed down in accident at Calallen Walmart New project heads to Port of CC Code enforcement Chick-fil-A sauce soldier Update on arson fire at Mathis business Whataburger order tents Aggressive driver causes I-37 accident More Stories Police in Sinton looking for truck stop robbery suspect Jul 19, 2017, 8:41 a.m. Sandcastle sculpting lessons for the family Jul 19, 2017, 7:59 a.m. Adopt Star on Paws for Pets Jul 19, 2017, 7:55 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs