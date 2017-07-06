KIII
Close

Adopt Tangerine on Paws for Pets

Adopt from The Cattery Cat Shelter.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 7:47 AM. CDT July 06, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt this kitten from the Cattery Cat Shelter on Paws for Pets.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories