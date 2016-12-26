Close Adopt Teddy on Paws for Pets Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:39 AM. CST December 26, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KII 3 NEWS) - Adopt Teddy today from the Gulf Coast Humane Society on Paws for Pets with Kristin Diaz on First Edition. Contact GCHS in order to arrange an adoption. http://www.gchscc.org/ CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Body found during search for missing fisherman Dec 26, 2016, 12:45 p.m. Dog pack protects toddler found in California park Dec 26, 2016, 1:35 p.m. On the Dr. Is In: Hypothermia Dec 26, 2016, 8:42 a.m.
