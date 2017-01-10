Close Adopt this pup on Paws for Pets Adopt from Peewee's Pet Adoption today! Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:43 AM. CST January 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt Alanna on Paws for Pets today!She is available for adoption from Peewee's Pet Adoption. Contact them today! http://www.peeweespets.com/ CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Dr. Hector P. Garcia's Birthday Celebration Jan 10, 2017, 9:27 a.m. Adopt this pup on Paws for Pets Jan 10, 2017, 8:43 a.m. CCISD Opposing TEA's New Rating System Jan 10, 2017, 8:39 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs