KIII
Close

Adopt this pup on Paws for Pets

Adopt from Peewee's Pet Adoption today!

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:43 AM. CST January 10, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt Alanna on Paws for Pets today!

She is available for adoption from Peewee's Pet Adoption. 

Contact them today! http://www.peeweespets.com/


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories