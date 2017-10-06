Adopt Tiana from The Cattery on Paws for Pets

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Adopt Tiana from The Cattery on today's Paws for Pets!

Krisitn Diaz introduces us to this sweet kitty cat with lots of curiosity.

Tiana can be yours with for an adoption fee of $60 which covers her vetting costs to be spayed, fully vaccinated and microchipped.

If you're interested, contact The Cattery today.

