CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week on Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz visited Peewee's Pet Adoption World & Sanctuary.

Today's featured pet is ready for his forever home.

He is 1 year old, neutered, heart worm negative and fully vaccinated.

If you're interested in adopting him, contact Peewee's today!

© 2017 KIII-TV