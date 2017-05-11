KIII
Adopt Zilker on Paws for Pets

Adopt from The Cattery today.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 9:52 AM. CDT May 11, 2017

CORPUS CHRSTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt today's featured animal, Zilker the Cat, from The Cattery Cat Shelter on Paws for Pets.

