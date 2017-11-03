Adoptive parents share their experience about adoption.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - November is National Adoption Awareness month, and events across Texas put a spotlight on the need for adoption and the many children waiting for a permanent family.



Last year more than 5,000 abused or neglected kids in Texas were adopted from State care, but the need for more adoptive parents continues especially in South Texas.



Michelle Pedraza spoke with Mandy and Michael Jameson who've adopted four children with Circles of Care, and they said it's a decision that has changed their lives for the better.

