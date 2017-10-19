Advanced SWAT training held with help of Corpus Christi RTA

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department and law enforcement officers from around Texas gathered Thursday for some special training.

It was part of a week-long Advanced SWAT Training exercise hosted by the Texas Tactical Police Officers Association.

During Thursday's training sessions, officers worked with the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority to work on scenarios involving public transportation. Check out the video RTA shared:

@CorpusChristiPD and some surrounding areas doing SWAT training on our buses today! pic.twitter.com/YnBQucOeu9 — Corpus Christi RTA (@CCPublicTransit) October 19, 2017

