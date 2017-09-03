AEP crews work diligently to restore power

The number of people without power in the Coastal Bend continues to decrease. In a release from AEP, they reported only 230 people in Corpus Christi are without power. At the height of the outages, 200,000 customers in Corpus Christi were without power. The crews are continuing to work around the clock to make sure everyone gets power back on. 3News Reporter Briana Whitney caught up with one crew Sunday as they were restoring power to Collins Street.

© 2017 KIII-TV