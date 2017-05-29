AEP crews work to fully restore power by Monday night

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - American Electric Power Texas expects power in multiple parts of Corpus Christi and Aransas Pass to be restored by 8 p.m. in central Corpus Christi and 10 p.m. in remaining areas.

AEP Texas crews were dispatched overnight after a severe storm brought heavy winds and plenty of lightning to the area, leaving about 16,000 customers without electricity after 5 a.m. Monday. As of 11 a.m., about 8,500 were still without power, with 4,300 of them being in Corpus Christi's southside, 1,000 in northwest Corpus Christi, 300 in central Corpus Christi and 2,500 in Aransas Pass.

According to AEP Texas, crews had to be brought in from surrounding areas to assist. They said high waters and mud made some areas difficult to reach, and downed power lines and damaged utility poles are further complicating the effort.

