AEP Outages Update

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As of Saturday morning, AEP says they have restored power to 167,800 out of 220,000 residents who lost power during Hurricane Harvey.

In a recent news release, AEP thanks customers for their patience and encouragement. The company brought in thousands of employees, both from AEP and other contractors to restore power.

For the residents who are still without power, AEP says, they hope to have power restored by September 8th. However, there are still challenges that stand in crews' way, heat, flooding and mosquitos, but they won't stop until everyone is out of the dark.

