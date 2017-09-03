AEP Power Outage Update

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The number of people without power in the Coastal Bend continues to decrease. In a recent release from AEP, they say only 230 people in Corpus Christi are without power.

AEP adds that crews continue to work diligently to restore power as soon as possible, however, several businesses and homes that sustained severe damage will take longer.

The company would like to remind people to not approach crews as they work and regard any downed power lines as live and dangerous.

For the entire release visit this link.

© 2017 KIII-TV