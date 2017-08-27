AEP Texas announces ETA on power restoration

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 95-percent of residents without power in Corpus Christi and the Sinton area will have had their power restored to them by 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to American Electric Power Texas.

Restoration dates and times are still to be determined for Rockport, Port Aransas, Fulton, Woodsboro, Port Lavaca, Lamar and Bayside -- communities where the damage was most extreme and will require extensive repairs.

AEP Texas said they will have an estimate of when those areas will have their power back on when they've completed their assessment of damage to the area.

For those living in the majority of other areas covered by AEP Texas, like Victoria, Beeville, El Campo and Kenedy, restoration is expected to reach 95-percent completion by 10 p.m. Saturday.

AEP Texas said these expected restoration times only apply to homes that can still actually take power, and could be pushed back by inclement weather.

You can track the progress of their restoration efforts at www.aeptexas.com.

