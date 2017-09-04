AEP Texas looking to restore power to 40,000 customers in the coming days

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - AEP Texas says with the help of thousands of other utilities and contractors, the company has been able to restore electricity to 179,000 customers. At the peak of the outage, 220,000 customers were left in the dark due to Hurricane Harvey.

In the hardest hit areas, about 30,000 people are still without power. That includes the areas of Aransas Pass, Ingleside, Rockport, Port Aransas, Fulton, Refugio, Woodsboro, Tivoli, Bayside and Austwell. AEP Texas representatives say those areas should be restored by Friday, Sept. 8 at 10PM or sooner.

About 11,000 customers in Victoria and Port Lavaca are still without electricity following the storm that hit back on Friday, August 25. Utility crews hope to have those areas restored by 10PM Monday night.

AEP Texas is urging people not to approach crews while working. They say it is very dangerous and could also slow the restoration process. To report any downed power lines and other safety hazards, you can log on to www.aeptexas.com or by called (866) 223-8508.

