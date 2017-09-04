AEP Texas: Power restored to 180,000 customers so far

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - AEP Texas said with the help of thousands of other utilities and contractors, the company has been able to restore electricity to nearly 180,000 customers so far.

At the peak of the outage, 220,000 customers were left in the dark due to Hurricane Harvey. In the hardest hit areas, about 30,000 people are still without power. AEP Texas representatives said those areas should be restored by 10 p.m. Friday, if not sooner.

AEP Texas is urging people not to approach crews while they are working.

