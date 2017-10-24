AEP Texas presents check for Hurricane Harvey relief fund

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - At city hall Tuesday another significant donation was presented toward Harvey relief.

During the weekly city council meeting, representatives of AEP presented a check for money raised by its employees to Mayor Joe McComb for his Hurricane Harvey relief fund.

Judith Talavera, AEP Texas president, and CEO; "A check to the Coastal Bend Community Foundation. Fifty thousand dollars."

Mayor Joe McComb said, "This donation here will put us over 800 thousand dollars in the fund."

The mayor says contributions to the fund have come in from all fifty states. After Tuesday's donation, a $2500 check was presented by representatives of the Korean Chamber of Commerce, that money as well going to the relief fund.

