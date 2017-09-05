AEP Texas reports contractor killed during Harvey restoration

BLOOMINGTON, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - American Electric Power Texas confirmed that a lineman working for T&D Solutions was fatally injured Tuesday while working to restore power in Bloomington, Texas, south of Victoria.

Officials said the accident is now under investigation.

"Please remember that safety is the number one priority for everyone working on the restoration effort," said Judith E. Talavera, President and COO of AEP Texas. "Restoring electric service to our customers is important, but we need to remain focused on safety. Our collective hearts go out to the family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

