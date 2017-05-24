AEP Texas working to restore power to areas after storm

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - American Electric Power Texas crews worked through the night to restore power to customers in the Beeville, Aransas Pass and Sinton areas after a strong line of thunderstorms and heavy winds Tuesday night left about 29,000 customers without power.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the number of remaining outages totaled approximately 2,340. Below is a list of areas with the heaviest concentration of outages, along with AEP Texas' estimated restoration times:

Beeville: 1,350 without power. Estimated restoration by 6 p.m.

Aransas Pass: 560 without power. Estimated restoration by 6 p.m.

Sinton: 260 without power. Estimated restoration by noon

Port Lavaca: 150 without power. Estimated restoration by noon

AEP Texas officials said most of the outages are scattered and include downed poles and power lines. AEP Texas is reminding everyone to consider any downed power lines energized and dangerous. Call 866-223-8508 to report any downed lines, and please be cautious when moving tree branches, making sure that a downed power line is not entangled with the tree limbs.

Additional tree trimming and service crews are being brought in to affected areas to assist with the restoration efforts.

You can track the progress of AEP Texas' power restoration efforts by visiting aeptexas.com.

