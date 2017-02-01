Affidavit details CCISD high school teacher's arrest

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An arrest affidavit was obtained by 3News Wednesday detailing the arrest of a Corpus Christi Independent School District teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

The teacher, identified as 31-year-old Brian Sellers, remains in jail on a $50,000 bond since being taken into custody Monday. The district announced the next day that they will recommend to the school board the termination of his contract.

Sellers teaches English and speech at Collegiate High School, located on Del Mar College's East Campus.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sellers showed up to the Corpus Christi Police Department headquarters wanting to confess about a sexual relationship he had with one of his students, who district officials said is not a current CCISD student.

CCISD police were dispatched to the headquarters and after interviewing Sellers, he waived all of his rights and provided a video and audio voluntary statement admitting to having sexual intercourse on multiple occasions with his high school student.

Based on the evidence and his statement, Sellers was arrested for a second-degree felony.

(© 2017 KIII)