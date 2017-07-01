After drowning, Park Rangers remind swimmers to be mindful of Gulf waters

Family witnesses Rangers work to rescue drowning victim

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Park Rangers at the Padre Island National Seashore administered CPR to a woman who possibly drowned and washed up on shore Saturday.

She passed away.

A lot of families are expected to hit Coastal Bend beaches this holiday weekend before the 4th of July, and now beachgoers are concerned for their own families in and near this Gulf Water.

The O’Neill family visited from San Antonio watched as emergency vehicles raced to assist Rangers.

Ivonne O’Neill said, "we had no idea what was going on because we come very often and we never see that happen".

The US Park Rangers along with the Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to the scene after turtle patrol volunteers found the woman's body.

Initially, beachgoers began CPR, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.



Families like the O’Neills are concerned people don't realize how dangerous the water can be when it's choppy.

Rangers want to remind and warn people of the risks in the Gulf.

Kleberg’s Sheriff’s Department is investigating who this woman is and how this drowning happened.