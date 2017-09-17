After news of trailers being sold, FEMA assures there are plans for recovery in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - More than 100 FEMA trailers were auctioned off just days before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas.

Now, the agency is dealing with a shortage of housing for everyone displaced from both Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

FEMA said the trailers had to go because they had been previously used, but where does that leave those who now have no homes here in the coastal bend?

Many will need government housing for months, even years.

That's why many were surprised when FEMA confirmed they auctioned off over 100 of their mobile trailers just days before Harvey hit.

FEMA representative Paul Corah said about the sold homes, "The toilets don't work anymore, they're broken or the showers don't work anymore they need to be safe for people to live in."

The sold trailers were used last year in Baton Rouge during the city's severe flooding.

It was decided they were too worn down to re-purpose.

That left their fleet at only 1,700 trailers, a very small number for the thousands who lost homes in both Harvey and Irma.

Normally FEMA workers would stay at local hotels and motels but all of those here in the Coastal Bend are filled with people who have been displaced from their homes being destroyed.

So all of those FEMA workers are staying in temporary tents.

A long-term plan for housing that will be locally controlled and run by the State.

FEMA has put out bids for 4,500 new trailers, but those aren't ready yet.

In the meantime, they're working on opening schools and businesses around the area and urging everyone to be patient, even though it's difficult.





