After receiving Hurricane Harvey damage first responders help Port Aransas Veteran

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Hurricane Harvey was no match for 86-year-old Harry Alfeo.

However, his trailer, didn't stand as strong.

Alfeo says he's lived in Port Aransas for over 20 years in the same, beloved mobile home near the beach.

When Harvey hit, Alfeo stuck out the storm in his home, even though the trailer shifted on his property and flooded inside.

Since then, Alfeo has been living with family, friends and eventually, found a condominium to rent.

For months, his mobile home has remained vacant on the property, filled with water damage, mold and precious belongings.

"I was a little depressed because you look at this and there's a whole life right there and one event wiped it out but we'll go on, you can't give up," Alfeo describes.

Not only has the Korean War Veteran faced the stress of moving from home to home, but his wife, Ruth, has been in an assisted living home, living with Alzheimer's and she recently broke her hip. However, this hardship hasn't stopped Alfeo from preparing for a new home.

He says he's been in contact with FEMA for months, trying to recieve help in the form of a new trailer, but before he can get one, his trailer has to go.

"Bash the thing to pieces and load it in a truck and take it away!"

Port Aransas Police Chief Scott Burroughs caught wind of Mr. Alfeo's situation and gathered other first responders to clean out the home on Saturday, something he couldn't have done alone.

"The outreach from professional peers and just volunteers in general has been very heartwarming," Chief Burroughs says.

First responders from all over South Texas gathered at the property to clear out debris and any salvagable items from Alfeo's home.

The Chief says thanks to teamwork and dedication, they got it done in nearly one hour, a task that Mr. Alfeo will forever be thankful for.

"I am a fan of all law enforcement agencies, all first responders, they save us daily...that's not in their job description and yet they do it, they're smiling, they're having a heck of a good time," the Veteran says.

"It's a part of who we are and what we do its in our blood to go help others," Burroughs adds.

On Monday, Burroughs' has friends that will demolish the mobile home. After, the debris will be hauled away, allowing Harry Alfeo to start fresh just in time for the beginning of 2018.

"I'm excited, I'm waiting for the next 86 years of my life!"

