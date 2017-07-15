CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The crackling of campfires is a typical sound of summer.

For the Dodd family, it was a small campfire like this that severely injured their now 7-year-old son Wendell.

In February 2016, they were barbecuing and camping with friends on Padre Island and they let their campfire burn itself out overnight.

12 hours later, the nightmare began.

Justin Dodd, Wendall's father, said, "we heard him screaming and he was limping over towards us".

Wendell had been playing catch with his friends, and their ball had landed over by the fire pit.

His feet slid under the sand while playing and he said he felt burning from the coals that were buried hours earlier.

Kiii Reporter Briana Whitney spoke with the Dodds, and shares their story.





