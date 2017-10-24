AG students gather at Richard Borchard Fairgrounds to learn about future careers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Coastal Bend agriculture students gathered Tuesday afternoon at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown to look at future careers in their field.
Students examined farming equipment and spent some time with farm animals.
Organizers of the event say their goal is to educate the young minds of students in different jobs relating to agriculture.
