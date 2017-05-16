Agents investigating southside tax business

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Agents with the Department of Treasury were on the City's southside Tuesday investigating a tax service store.

J&G Armadillo Tax Service on Staples and Holly was raided Tuesday morning and agents were at the location all day. Arnita Jackson with the Department of Treasury told 3News they are "Here on official business and the business is closed today."

Agents were seen taking out boxes and other items from inside the building. Authorities were at this location before back in april of 2016.

The investigation is ongoing.

So what should you look out for when choosing a tax preparer. Our Taylor Alanis spoke to a local expert.

