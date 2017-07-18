Aggressive driver causes accident on I-37

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police said aggressive driving was to blame for an accident along I-37 just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses said the driver of a silver pickup truck was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. When he got onto the interstate he hit the slick, wet roadway, causing him to bounce off a barrier and hit several vehicles.

Officer Richard Olden of the Corpus Christi Police Department said the accident was caused because the driver was running late for work.

"It's the same old message we tell every time. When it rains, slow down and increase your distance between you and the car in front of you; but if you're late for work, just call your boss and tell him you're going to be late," Olden said. "I'm sure he's going to appreciate that more than coming out here and dealing with this kind of stuff. Just call your boss."

That section of I-37 was closed for a short time while the scene was cleaned up. Luckily no one was seriously injured.

